Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $486,000.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Friday, January 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00.

Shares of BGNE opened at $342.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.26 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 56,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $12,029,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $7,029,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.56.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.