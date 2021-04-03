Ronald J. Forest Sells 2,500 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00.

MATX opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

