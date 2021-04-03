Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.43% of Intelligent Systems worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

INS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $367.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.89.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

