Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 93,486 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,719 shares of company stock worth $3,544,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

