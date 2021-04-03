Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $6,915,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $7,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

OCUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of OCUL opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.