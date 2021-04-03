Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,942 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $16,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 408,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $6,229,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $2,871,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLAY stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

