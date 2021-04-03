Morgan Stanley Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $114.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.76.

Shares of PVH opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.71. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,658,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in PVH by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

