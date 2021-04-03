Sidoti Lowers CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSGS. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

In related news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $136,833.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,881.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $550,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 20.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.