Zacks Investment Research Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.10.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $206.29 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.03.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

