Analysts Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Target Price at $77.29

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.29.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

