Zacks: Analysts Expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.03, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

