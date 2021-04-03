Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Decreases By 19.3%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 392.2 days.
Shares of CLPBF stock opened at $152.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.16. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $135.23 and a twelve month high of $177.71.
About Coloplast A/S
