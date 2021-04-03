Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Decreases By 19.3%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 392.2 days.

Shares of CLPBF stock opened at $152.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.16. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $135.23 and a twelve month high of $177.71.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

