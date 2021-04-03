Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price at $65.67

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $641,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.