Short Interest in DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Decreases By 15.9%

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,423,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DGTW opened at $0.00 on Friday. DigitalTown has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About DigitalTown
