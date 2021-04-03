Short Interest in DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Decreases By 15.9%

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,423,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DGTW opened at $0.00 on Friday. DigitalTown has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get DigitalTown alerts:

About DigitalTown

DigitalTown, Inc provides integrated search, community, and commerce platform for Web and mobile devices. The company offers DigitalTown platform that supports online and mobile communities. Its platform provides content search services; enables communities to stay informed, as well as to connect and communicate with other members of the community; provides online commerce solution for merchants; offers courier and delivery management solutions; and provides integrated administrative tools for managing content, community, and commerce.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalTown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalTown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.