goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in March

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,284.5 days.

OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $94.62 on Friday. goeasy has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01.

EHMEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on goeasy from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

