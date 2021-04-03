Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $227.25

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.25 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 229.08 ($2.99). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 227.95 ($2.98), with a volume of 11,049,306 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a GBX 50.93 ($0.67) dividend. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 15th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

In related news, insider Alison Platt purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,124.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

