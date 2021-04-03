Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,314.94

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,314.94 ($30.24) and traded as high as GBX 2,436 ($31.83). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,436 ($31.83), with a volume of 147,054 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,482 ($32.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,223.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,315.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Computacenter’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz bought 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64). Also, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

