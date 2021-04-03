TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.71

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.71 and traded as high as C$133.88. TMX Group shares last traded at C$133.83, with a volume of 109,874 shares.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 6.9599997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

