E.On (FRA:EOAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.09

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.09 ($10.69) and traded as high as €9.94 ($11.70). E.On shares last traded at €9.92 ($11.68), with a volume of 10,824,640 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOAN. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €10.60 ($12.47).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

