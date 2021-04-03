Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.42

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.42 and traded as high as C$70.55. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$70.36, with a volume of 469,492 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on L shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.43. The stock has a market cap of C$24.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.2900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

