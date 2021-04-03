Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 17.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.