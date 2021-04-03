Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MBCN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

MBCN stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 385,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,928 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

