Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Investment analysts at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

LCY opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Landcadia Holdings III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

