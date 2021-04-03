Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chegg by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,002,000 after purchasing an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,463,000 after purchasing an additional 257,785 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,854,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Chegg by 88.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

NYSE CHGG opened at $88.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

