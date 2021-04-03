Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 127.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

