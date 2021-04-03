MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $59,167,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 973.6% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,463,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $571.13.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $520.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $324.09 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $527.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

