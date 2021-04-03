Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Qurate Retail by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 158.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 465,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Qurate Retail by 445.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 152,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.