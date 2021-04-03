LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,822 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 26.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 260.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $8,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Shares of PSTG opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

