LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 335.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,430 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

AUY opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

