Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) to “Buy”

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.