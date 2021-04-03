AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exposure to catastrophe loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio of AXIS Capital. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and escalating expenses due to increased interest expense, higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin expansion. Shares have underperformed its industry in year-to-date period. Nevertheless, it continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, the company has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. It continues to deploy capital for boosting shareholder value in forms of buybacks and dividends.”

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXIS Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.