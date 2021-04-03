eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $857,200.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $857,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,893,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,700,896.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $1,158,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $777,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $626,800.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.63 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPI. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth $6,463,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $9,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 36,930.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 105,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

