ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

GOEV stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

