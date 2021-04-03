ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

