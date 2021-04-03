Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 658,526 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.17% of Univar Solutions worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Univar Solutions by 903.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.23, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

