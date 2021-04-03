Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stake Raised by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $35,732,000. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $31,577,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,644,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,720,000 after acquiring an additional 694,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $15,381,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Open Text stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

