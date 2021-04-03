Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $67.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $60.86 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,678,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after buying an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after buying an additional 228,753 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.