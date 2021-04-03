Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $350.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Vail Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.00.

NYSE MTN opened at $295.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 258.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $129.52 and a 12 month high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after buying an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after buying an additional 258,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,224,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

