Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Insider Buys A$248,000.00 in Stock

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) insider Mark Fleming acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.48 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$248,000.00 ($177,142.86).

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Mark Fleming sold 194,053 shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.42 ($1.73), for a total value of A$469,608.26 ($335,434.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

