PROS (NYSE:PRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Get PROS alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of PRO opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. Analysts predict that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $45,301.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $169,138.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,842.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.