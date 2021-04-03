Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

