Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.91.

NYSE MAXR opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

