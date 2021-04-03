Raymond James Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $55.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.35.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

