KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.35.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,317,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,919,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,584,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

