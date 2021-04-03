Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $180.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 102.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.88.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

