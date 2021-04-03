LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,624,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 838,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

