Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,396 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 503.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $59,064,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

PCVX stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $66,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,633.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,151 shares of company stock worth $13,632,764 in the last three months.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

