BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $90,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $377.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

