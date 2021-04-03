MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MBIA were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MBIA by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in MBIA by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 95,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its position in MBIA by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

