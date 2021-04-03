OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $958.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

